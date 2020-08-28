UrduPoint.com
Japan's Defense Minister to Discuss Security Cooperation With US Counterpart - Reports

Apanese Defense Minister Taro Kono said on Friday that he would discuss security cooperation and regional issues during a Saturday meeting with his US counterpart, Mark Esper, in Guam, the NHK broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono said on Friday that he would discuss security cooperation and regional issues during a Saturday meeting with his US counterpart, Mark Esper, in Guam, the NHK broadcaster reported.

The minister plans to discuss strengthening the bilateral partnership in various matters of national security, such as space, electromagnetic waves, missiles and cyberdefense, according to the Japanese broadcaster.

Kono also mentioned Beijing's increased military activity in the South China Sea, saying that countries should refrain from acting in ways that raise military tensions.

From August 23-29, Beijing conducted military exercises that included launching ballistic missiles near the disputed Paracel Islands, known in China as the Xisha archipelago.

