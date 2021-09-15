UrduPoint.com

Japan's Defense Ministry Collects Information On North Korea's Missile Launch

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 12:20 PM

Japan's Defense Ministry Collects Information on North Korea's Missile Launch

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The Japanese Ministry of Defense is collecting and analyzing information in connection with North Korea's most recent missile launch.

"The continuing launches of ballistic missiles by North Korea are a serious problem for our country and for the well-being of the global community.

We continue to collect information and analyze it, as well as monitor the situation to protect the lives and property of our citizens," the ministry said as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

Japan's Maritime Safety Administration recorded the launch of the missile from North Korea at 12.38 p.m. (3.38 a.m. GMT). The missile landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone and is believed to be ballistic. A second launch was announced by the administration five minutes later, yet the location of its fall remains unknown.

Related Topics

Japan North Korea From P

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 73 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 73 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

21 minutes ago
 Int'l democracy day is being observed today

Int'l democracy day is being observed today

32 minutes ago
 20 CCA cricketers amongst 191 players to receive e ..

20 CCA cricketers amongst 191 players to receive enhanced domestic contracts

55 minutes ago
 Huawei & HEC Officials Successfully Conclude ‘Se ..

Huawei & HEC Officials Successfully Conclude ‘Seeds for the Future 2021’ Pro ..

1 hour ago
 Heads of foreign affairs agencies of Turkmenistan ..

Heads of foreign affairs agencies of Turkmenistan and the FRG discussed the issu ..

1 hour ago
 Bangladesh Signs OIC Women Organization Statute

Bangladesh Signs OIC Women Organization Statute

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.