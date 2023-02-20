TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles on Monday, the Japanese Kyodo news agency reports citing Japan's Ministry of Defense.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported earlier on Monday citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. The test-firing was detected from the Sukchon area in South Pyongan Province between 7 a.m. (22:00 GMT on Sunday) and 7:11 a.m. local time, according to JCS.

Kyodo said citing the Japanese defense ministry that Pyongyang launched two short-range ballistic missiles on Monday: the first one reached a maximum altitude of 100 kilometers (62 miles) and covered a distance of 400 kilometers; the second missile reached a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers and flew over 350 kilometers.

The missiles fell outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

According to Kyodo, the Japanese government has expressed strong protest to North Korea over its latest missile launches.