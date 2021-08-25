UrduPoint.com

Japan's Delegation To Attend Eastern Economic Forum In September

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Japan's Delegation to Attend Eastern Economic Forum in September

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Japan's delegation will participate in the VI Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), which is scheduled to take place from September 2-4 in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, the EEF organizers said on Wednesday.

Adviser to the Russian President and Executive Secretary of the EEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov met in Moscow with Japanese ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki to discuss bilateral cooperation, including during the forum.

Kobyakov praised Japan's experience of ensuring epidemiological security while hosting international events, which Japan gained during the Tokyo Olympics.

"Japan is Russia's strategic partner in the Far East, with which we are committed to strengthen comprehensive cooperation in political, economic, scientific, technological, humanitarian and other spheres. I am sure Japan's representatives at the EEF-2021 will be active participants of business and cultural events, including the Russia-Japan business dialogue, which is traditionally held at the forum," Kobyakov stated.

Japan's delegation is set to negotiate on existing and new projects in energy, logistics, urban development, the country's ambassador said.

"We are aimed at discussing the ways of Far East development. The delegation is set to hold negotiations on cooperation within existing and new projects in this macroregion in energy, logistics and urban development. We hope the forum will be a platform for making specific decisions and will promote sustainable cooperation between the Russian Far East and Japan. Our delegation is highly interested to attend the business sessions on the EEF agenda," Kozuki added.

The EEF, scheduled to take place from September 2-4 on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing relations among Russian businesses and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East. The first EEF was held in 2015 at the initiative of the Russian president.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Tokyo Vladivostok Japan September 2015 Olympics From

Recent Stories

EU Envoy Believes Hard to Continue Evacuation Afte ..

EU Envoy Believes Hard to Continue Evacuation After US Troops Withdrawal From Af ..

3 minutes ago
 UoP organizes calligraphic & painting exhibition

UoP organizes calligraphic & painting exhibition

11 minutes ago
 Vienna Interested in Facilitating Travel With Mosc ..

Vienna Interested in Facilitating Travel With Moscow, Sputnik's EMA Approval Wou ..

13 minutes ago
 Indonesia reports 18,671 new COVID-19 cases, 1,041 ..

Indonesia reports 18,671 new COVID-19 cases, 1,041 more deaths

13 minutes ago
 Accused of murder case held

Accused of murder case held

13 minutes ago
 Xi stresses promoting Saihanba Spirit, striving fo ..

Xi stresses promoting Saihanba Spirit, striving for economic-social development ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.