MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Japan's delegation will participate in the VI Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), which is scheduled to take place from September 2-4 in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, the EEF organizers said on Wednesday.

Adviser to the Russian President and Executive Secretary of the EEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov met in Moscow with Japanese ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki to discuss bilateral cooperation, including during the forum.

Kobyakov praised Japan's experience of ensuring epidemiological security while hosting international events, which Japan gained during the Tokyo Olympics.

"Japan is Russia's strategic partner in the Far East, with which we are committed to strengthen comprehensive cooperation in political, economic, scientific, technological, humanitarian and other spheres. I am sure Japan's representatives at the EEF-2021 will be active participants of business and cultural events, including the Russia-Japan business dialogue, which is traditionally held at the forum," Kobyakov stated.

Japan's delegation is set to negotiate on existing and new projects in energy, logistics, urban development, the country's ambassador said.

"We are aimed at discussing the ways of Far East development. The delegation is set to hold negotiations on cooperation within existing and new projects in this macroregion in energy, logistics and urban development. We hope the forum will be a platform for making specific decisions and will promote sustainable cooperation between the Russian Far East and Japan. Our delegation is highly interested to attend the business sessions on the EEF agenda," Kozuki added.

The EEF, scheduled to take place from September 2-4 on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing relations among Russian businesses and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East. The first EEF was held in 2015 at the initiative of the Russian president.