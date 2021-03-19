MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Japan's main disease control center responsible for coronavirus research has registered over 5.3 million cyberattacks in 2020, a nearly four-time increase from 1.2 million the year before, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday citing sources in the National Center for Global Health and Medicine.

The surge in hacking attempts coincided with the outbreak of the pandemic, with the monthly average jumping from around 100,000 attacks in 2019 to some 440,000 in 2020, the news agency said.

"The intensification of cyberattacks is in another dimension altogether. Implementing new defense systems is necessary through exchanges of information on damage, attack methods and countermeasures," Kengo Miyo, head of the center's medical IT intelligence, was quoted by Kyodo as saying.

According to the agency, the majority of the attacks, many of which allegedly originated in China and Russia, used primitive techniques, such as sending phishing emails with attached viruses or links to fraudulent websites. However, by the end of the year, the intensity and complexity of hacking attempts significantly increased.

The center reported no leaks of confidential or private information, the news agency stated.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many other medical facilities around the globe reported an increase in cyberattacks. In December, The European Medicines Agency revealed its systems had been hacked and information about the BioNTech/Pfizer coronavirus vaccine was "unlawfully accessed" in the attack and later leaked online.