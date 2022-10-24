UrduPoint.com

Japan's Economy Minister Resigns Over Ties With Infamous Unification Church - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Japan's Minister for Economic Revitalization Daishiro Yamagiwa resigned on Monday over his ties with the Unification Church, which has been in the spotlight following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, media reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Japan's Minister for Economic Revitalization Daishiro Yamagiwa resigned on Monday over his ties with the Unification Church, which has been in the spotlight following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, media reported.

Yamagiwa had been struggling to explain his links to the Unification Church, according to the Japanese Kyodo news agency. He is the first minister to resign in Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government.

The former economic minister admitted on Monday attending a number of events organized by the church and apologized for the trouble he had caused to Kishida's cabinet, adding, however, that his ties with the church were "not deep."

Last week, Kishida ordered the launch of an investigation into the church, which could see it dismantled or deprived of its status as a religious organization, thus making it liable to pay taxes.

Thousands of people have already filed complaints against the church for material damages.

Abe was assassinated on July 8 in the Japanese city of Nara during a campaign speech. His killer, Tetsuya Yamagami, said that his mother joined the Unification Church of Sun Myung Moon and went bankrupt after donating large sums to the group, destroying the family. Last year, Abe sent a welcome message to an organization connected to the Unification Church, which, according to the killer, made the former prime minister a connection of the religious group.

Alleged ties between members of the current Japanese government and the Unification Church have been one of the main reasons for the government's approval rating plummeting to 35% in early October, hitting a record low since Kishida took office in September 2021.

