Japan's Economy Showing Improvements But Risks Remain

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 07:03 PM

Japan's economy showing improvements but risks remain

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Japan's economy has continued to show improvements owing to robust domestic demand, although external global factors and possible downside risks are still being monitored, the government said in a report on Tuesday.

According to the Cabinet Office's monthly economic report for July, the government maintained its assessment that Japan's economy is "recovering at a moderate pace," although referenced "weakness continuing mainly in exports." In its June report, the office said that "weakness in exports and industrial production continues.

" In its latest report, however, weak production was not referenced owing to output in sectors including automobiles recovering.

The Cabinet Office also said that business sentiment among Japanese companies shows continued cautiousness, owing to global trade issues, but that the employment situation is "improving steadily."The Cabinet Office's monthly report also said that private consumption is "picking up" and that business investment is "on the increase at a moderate pace."

