Japan's Economy Shrinks Annualized 3.4 Pct In January-March Period

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 01:37 PM

Japan's economy shrinks annualized 3.4 pct in January-March period

Japan's economy shrank for a second straight quarter in the January-March period, as a result of the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the government said in a report on Monday

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Japan's economy shrank for a second straight quarter in the January-March period, as a result of the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the government said in a report on Monday.

According to the Cabinet Office, the economy shrank by an annualized real 3.

4 percent in the January-March period from the previous quarter.

The decrease in the quarter corresponds to a 0.9 percent decline on a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the Cabinet Office said.

The preliminary reading of inflation-adjusted gross domestic product comes on the heels of a contraction logged in the previous October-December quarter.

