Japan's Economy Shrinks Annualized 3.4 Pct In January-March Period
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Japan's economy shrank for a second straight quarter in the January-March period, as a result of the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the government said in a report on Monday.
According to the Cabinet Office, the economy shrank by an annualized real 3.
4 percent in the January-March period from the previous quarter.
The decrease in the quarter corresponds to a 0.9 percent decline on a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the Cabinet Office said.
The preliminary reading of inflation-adjusted gross domestic product comes on the heels of a contraction logged in the previous October-December quarter.