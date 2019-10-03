UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Electric Company To Halt 2 Reactors Over Failure To Enact Stricter Rules - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 09:47 PM

Japan's Electric Company to Halt 2 Reactors Over Failure to Enact Stricter Rules - Reports

Kyushu Electric Power Co. will suspend its two reactors next year after it failed to implement new terrorism prevention measures that were introduced by the Nuclear Regulation Authority following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, Japanese media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Kyushu Electric Power Co. will suspend its two reactors next year after it failed to implement new terrorism prevention measures that were introduced by the Nuclear Regulation Authority following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

The company is expected to halt the first two reactors at the Sendai nuclear power plant in the city of Satsumasendai in the Kagoshima Prefecture next spring, and restart them after making the necessary changes in December and January 2021, the Kyodo news agency reported.

This will become the first suspension under the stricter regulations set following the Fukushima Daiichi power plant disaster.

The nuclear reactors must be protected from potential terrorist attacks, as well as be able to cool via a remote control system and to stop the release of radioactive materials under the regulator's requirements introduced in 2013.

The halting of Reactors 1 and 2 will increase Kyushu Electric's costs by around 8 billion Yen ($74.7 million) a month, as it will need to substitute power generation with gas-fired stations, according to the media outlet.

The first reactor has already been suspended until November due to regular inspections, but will be restarted before halting again in March.

Before the 2011 disaster, Japan had generated about 30 percent of its electricity from nuclear reactors and even planned to increase this amount. However, many of the country's reactors were suspended or shut down completely following the tragedy that struck.

Related Topics

Terrorist Electricity Nuclear Company Kagoshima Fukushima Sendai Japan January March November December Media From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of w ..

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed accepts condolences of King Salm ..

20 minutes ago

UAE deploys mobile clinic in Yemen&#039;s Red Sea ..

35 minutes ago

Kalimat Foundation donates 2,000 books to Al Zaata ..

50 minutes ago

Flydubai introduces Split Scimitar Winglets on Boe ..

1 hour ago

Sultan bin Ahmed opens Sharjah Ruler Hot Air Ballo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.