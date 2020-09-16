UrduPoint.com
Japan's Emperor Approves New Composition Of Government - Reports

Wed 16th September 2020 | 06:19 PM

Emperor of Japan Naruhito on Wednesday approved the composition of the country's new government, headed by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at a ceremony at his palace in Tokyo, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Emperor of Japan Naruhito on Wednesday approved the composition of the country's new government, headed by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at a ceremony at his palace in Tokyo, media reported.

According to Kyodo news agency, the cabinet of ministers is now officially formed.

Earlier in the day, Japan's new Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato revealed the new composition of the cabinet, which was formed in connection with Shinzo Abe's resignation as the prime minister and the appointment of Yoshihide Suga to the high post.

Toshimitsu Motegi retained the post of the foreign minister. Hiroshi Kajiyama, serving as Japan's minister of economy, trade and industry, and also the minister for economic cooperation with Russia, retained both posts. Aso Taro will remain the finance minister in the new cabinet.

Abe's younger brother, Nobuo Kishi, replaced Taro Kono as Japan's defense minister. Kono, in turn, was appointed to the post of the administrative reform minister.

Suga will soon hold his first press conference as head of the Japanese government.

