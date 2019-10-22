UrduPoint.com
Japan's Emperor Completes Enthronement In Ancient Ceremony

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 01:20 PM

Japan's emperor completes enthronement in ancient ceremony

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Japan's Emperor Naruhito completed his ascension to the Chrysanthemum throne on Tuesday in a ceremony steeped in the traditions and grandeur of a monarchy that claims 2,000 years of history.

The rituals cemented a transition that began with his father's abdication earlier this year, and drew royalty and political leaders from around the world.

A public parade for the event was postponed after a deadly typhoon, but the government went ahead with the granting of pardons for more than half a million people convicted of minor offences including traffic violations.

The main event took place in the Imperial Palace's Pine Room, where royal attendants drew back purple curtains hanging from two heavily adorned structures housing the imperial thrones, revealing the emperor and empress standing inside.

"I hereby declare my enthronement at home and abroad," Naruhito said, dressed in a voluminous draped robe topped with a copper overcoat.

Empress Masako, a Harvard-educated former diplomat, stood silently before her throne in a similar, smaller structure, wearing a multi-layered kimono and a highly stylised hairpiece.

Naruhito pledged to "pray for the happiness of Japanese people and world peace" and "fulfil my duty as the symbol of Japan and of the unity of the people of Japan.

" - 'Historic moment' - Standing before him, flanked by royal family members also wearing heavily decorated traditional robes, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promised the people of Japan would "respect your highness the emperor as the symbol of the state and of the unity of the Japanese people." He then raised his hands three times, shouting "Banzai!" or "Long live the emperor!" The solemn ceremony was conducted almost entirely in silence, with royal family members gliding wordlessly into the room and standing throughout.

Only the sounds of a gong and drum signalled the stages of the ritual, with a low, loud beat indicating to guests representing around 180 countries and institutions that it was time to stand and hear the proclamation.

And it was over almost as soon as it had begun, with attendants closing the purple curtains and the royals quietly moving out of the room.

Outside, a small crowd of well-wishers gathered despite driving rain that forced the palace to move some of the guests inside.

They watched the ceremony on their phones outside and listened as a gun salute was sounded when it was complete.

"I feel as a Japanese person that this is such a historic moment," said Kyoko Tanaka, 51.

"I want the royal couple to be a good example for Japanese people, like their predecessors were," she added.

