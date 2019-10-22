UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Emperor Completes Enthronement In Ancient Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 08:13 PM

Japan's emperor completes enthronement in ancient ceremony

Japan's Emperor Naruhito completed his ascension to the Chrysanthemum throne on Tuesday in a ceremony steeped in the traditions and grandeur of a monarchy that claims 2,000 years of history

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Japan's Emperor Naruhito completed his ascension to the Chrysanthemum throne on Tuesday in a ceremony steeped in the traditions and grandeur of a monarchy that claims 2,000 years of history.

The rituals cemented a transition that began with his father's abdication earlier this year, and drew royalty and political leaders from around the world.

A public parade for the event was postponed after a deadly typhoon, but the government went ahead with the granting of pardons for more than half a million people convicted of minor offences including traffic violations.

The main event took place in the Imperial Palace's Pine Room, where royal attendants drew back purple curtains hanging from two heavily adorned structures housing the imperial thrones, revealing the emperor and empress standing inside.

"I hereby declare my enthronement at home and abroad," Naruhito said, dressed in a voluminous draped robe topped with a copper overcoat.

Empress Masako, a Harvard-educated former diplomat, stoodsilently before her throne in a similar, smaller structure, wearing amulti-layered kimono and a highly stylised hairpiece.

Related Topics

World Traffic Ascension Event From Government Million Housing

Recent Stories

38 minutes ago

Haris Javed, Gufran Hadi and Raza-ul-Hasan shine w ..

51 minutes ago

Realme XT Finally Coming to Pakistan taking camera ..

53 minutes ago

Seizure Of Narcotics (Crystal And Heroine) 22 Octo ..

55 minutes ago

Business Registration Increased by 17% in Lahore

60 minutes ago

FEWA, ‘Rubu Qarn’ collaborate to raise awarene ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.