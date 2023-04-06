Close
Japan's Emperor, Empress Could Pay Official Visit To Indonesia In June - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 10:10 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are planning to pay an official visit to Indonesia in the second half of June, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the imperial couple will arrive in Jakarta in late June as official guests and will be received by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana. A welcoming ceremony and banquet are expected to be organized.

The visit of the emperor and empress to Indonesia, which hold the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2023, will take place in the year of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of friendly and partnership relations between Japan and the association, the report said.

The trip will also mark the first foreign visit "for good cause" since Emperor Naruhito's enthronement, the broadcaster reported. The United Kingdom was the only country visited by Emperor Naruhito and his wife since the enthronement, but the visit was made to attend the state funeral of late UK Queen Elizabeth II.

