Japan's Emperor, Empress Visit Typhoon-Hit Areas In Country's Northeast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Thursday arrived in northeastern Japan to meet with the residents of the Miyagi prefecture struck by Typhoon Hagibis in October, media reported.

The couple left Tokyo at 10 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) aboard a special plane and, upon arriving in the Miyagi prefecture, was greeted by the governor and other officials, according to the NHK broadcaster.

Later on Thursday, the emperor and empress will visit the town of Marumori in Miyagi and the city of Motomiya in the Fukushima prefecture, and meet with the locals affected by the disaster, the news outlet added.

In October, Typhoon Hagibis wrought havoc in central and eastern Japan, including in the capital city of Tokyo, and resulted in over $9 billion worth of damages. The typhoon brought heavy rains and winds to the region, killing 92 people and leading to over 140 landslides in Japan's 19 prefectures.

