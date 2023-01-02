(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Japanese Emperor Naruhito delivered a New Year address in public on Monday as people were able to come to the Imperial Palace in Tokyo to greet him and his family for the first time since 2020, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Almost 10,000 people have had a chance to greet the emperor and listen to his New Year address. All those who participated in the event had to submit an application in November and were chosen through lottery.

It is the first time people in Japan could meet with the emperor and attend his New Year address since January 2, 2020. The events in 2021 and 2022 were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.