Japan's Emperor Naruhito Diagnosed With Prostate Adenoma - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2022 | 10:11 AM

Japan's Emperor Naruhito Diagnosed With Prostate Adenoma - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Doctors have revealed prostate adenoma, also called prostate gland enlargement or Benign prostatic hyperplasia, in Japanese Emperor Naruhito after a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Imperial Household Agency.

In October, Emperor Naruhito had slightly elevated prostate-specific antigen levels, which can be a sign of prostate cancer, according to the report. The decision to conduct an MRI scan had been made due to these concerns.

Doctors did not diagnose anything of particular concern, the report said. However, the emperor will undergo a prostate biopsy ” a procedure to remove samples of suspicious tissue from the prostate ” for further diagnosis.

