TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Emperor of Japan Naruhito has issued a New Year's address to people in which he wished for the commencing year to be happy and free of deadly distastes for the Japanese and all people around the world.

The emperor began the statement by expressing gratitude for congratulations that had received from people on the occasion of his enthronement last May and saying that "he had served every day praying about people's happiness."

"At the same time, typhoons and heavy rains claimed many lives last year. I deeply mourn it. I think about people who have lost their homes and are still having hard times.

I pray for this year to be free of disasters. May the new year be happy for Japan and people around the world. I hope for it with all my heart and will serve for it," the statement read.

The year of 2020 has launched the second year of the so-called Reiwa imperial era in Japan which began when Naruhito ascended the throne.

On the first day of the new year, the Japanese emperor and his family attended a special ceremony in the imperial palace for the year's beginning along with the prime minister and lawmakers. Later in the day, Naruhito will receive foreign ambassadors.