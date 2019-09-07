UrduPoint.com
Japan's Empress Emerita Michiko Admitted To Hospital For Breast Cancer Surgery - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 09:00 AM

Japan's Empress Emerita Michiko Admitted to Hospital For Breast Cancer Surgery - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Japan's Empress Emerita Michiko, the mother of Japan's current Emperor Haruhito, on Saturday was admitted to a hospital where she will undergo a breast cancer surgery, local media reported.

The Asahi Shimbun reported that later in the day, the Empress Emerita, 84, will undergo tests that are required for the surgery, while the procedure is scheduled for Sunday.

Michiko has been diagnosed with stage one breast cancer, which was discovered during a regular check-up in mid-July.

The Empress Emerita will undergo surgery in the University of Tokyo Hospital.

