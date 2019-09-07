TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Japan's Empress Emerita Michiko, the mother of Japan's current Emperor Haruhito, on Saturday was admitted to a hospital where she will undergo a breast cancer surgery, local media reported.

The Asahi Shimbun reported that later in the day, the Empress Emerita, 84, will undergo tests that are required for the surgery, while the procedure is scheduled for Sunday.

Michiko has been diagnosed with stage one breast cancer, which was discovered during a regular check-up in mid-July.

The Empress Emerita will undergo surgery in the University of Tokyo Hospital.