Japan's Ex-Foreign Minister Kishida Elected To Head Ruling Party
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:30 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida was elected to head the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, outcompeting Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono in the runoff, and is now set to become the new prime minister.
The parliamentary session for electing a new prime minister is scheduled for October 4.