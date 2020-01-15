(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Prosecutors of the Japanese prefecture of Hiroshima have conducted searches in the house of former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his wife, lawmaker Anri Kawai, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the searches were triggered by allegations that Anri Kawai breached Japan's electoral law last year by paying more than allowed to staffers of her husband's electoral campaign.

The law sets the maximum at 15,000 Yen per day ($120), while Kawai was paying 13 of their staffers 30,000 yen each.

The scandal saw Katsuyuki Kawai dismissed as justice minister in October of last year.