UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Ex-Justice Minister, Wife Have House Searched Over Electoral Law Breach ” Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 09:10 AM

Japan's Ex-Justice Minister, Wife Have House Searched Over Electoral Law Breach ” Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Prosecutors of the Japanese prefecture of Hiroshima have conducted searches in the house of former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his wife, lawmaker Anri Kawai, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the searches were triggered by allegations that Anri Kawai breached Japan's electoral law last year by paying more than allowed to staffers of her husband's electoral campaign.

The law sets the maximum at 15,000 Yen per day ($120), while Kawai was paying 13 of their staffers 30,000 yen each.

The scandal saw Katsuyuki Kawai dismissed as justice minister in October of last year.

Related Topics

Scandal Wife Hiroshima Japan October Media

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaab ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

9 hours ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

9 hours ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

9 hours ago

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preser ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.