Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Japan's Exports of Agricultural, Fishery Products Up 14.3% in 2022 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Japan's exports of agricultural and fishery products increased by 14.3% to a record 1.4 trillion Yen ($10.9 billion) in 2022 compared to 1.2 trillion yen in 2021, the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said in a report circulated by media on Friday.

The data from the ministry showed that 2022 had been the 10th consecutive record-breaking year, with the government aiming to increase agricultural and fishery exports to 2 trillion yen by 2025, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The ministry specified that the export of agricultural products amounted to 887 billion yen, fishery products to 387.

3 billion yen and forestry-related items to 63.8 billion yen, according to Kyodo.

Major export destinations included China, Hong Kong and the United States, the agricultural ministry was cited by the news agency as saying.

The increase in exports of agricultural and fishery products was mainly attributed to the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a free trade agreement among the Asia-Pacific nations, on January 1, 2022, according to the media outlet. This growth was also reportedly driven by the yen's weakness and the global post-pandemic recovery.

