Open Menu

Japan's Exports Of Medical Products To Russia Up 815% In First 6 Months Of 2023 - Tokyo

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 06:00 AM

Japan's Exports of Medical Products to Russia Up 815% in First 6 Months of 2023 - Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Exports of medical products from Japan to Russia increased by 815% from January to June 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, the data of the Japanese Finance Ministry showed Thursday.

The export of plastics in the said period increased by 1.9%, but the export of synthetic rubber was down by 70.3%, and the export of paper and paper products decreased by 41.1%.

In June alone, Japan increased exports of medical products to Russia by 308.5% compared to June 2022, as well as increased export of synthetic rubber by 128.1% and plastics by 41%. The export of paper and paper products to Russia in June was down 58.

1%.

Japan also increased exports of cars (by 32.8%) and motorcycles (by 12.4%) to Russia in the first six months of 2023 but decreased exports of trucks and buses by 26%. The total volume of vehicle exports from Japan to Russia increased by 29% in the said period compared to the first half of 2022. Exports of spare parts to Russia were down 52.7%.

In June, Japan increased exports of cars by 60.3%. However, it reduced exports of motorcycles to Russia by 9.7%, as well as trucks and buses by 20.5%. Exports of spare parts also decreased by 37.3% compared to June 2022.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Vehicle Same Japan January June From

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

4 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

5 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

6 hours ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

6 hours ago
 Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

6 hours ago
 Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if de ..

Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if demands met

6 hours ago
European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainia ..

European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainian Grain Exports by Land Via EU

6 hours ago
 US Retains Channels of Communication With N. Korea ..

US Retains Channels of Communication With N. Korea on Detained Soldier - State D ..

6 hours ago
 Vingegaard closer to Tour title after crushing Pog ..

Vingegaard closer to Tour title after crushing Pogacar again

7 hours ago
 French Police Arrested 3,800 Rioters During Week o ..

French Police Arrested 3,800 Rioters During Week of Unrest - Interior Minister

7 hours ago
 Fazl alleges IK orchestrated 'Cypher' drama for po ..

Fazl alleges IK orchestrated 'Cypher' drama for political gains

7 hours ago
 Coordination between UAE and Türkiye private sect ..

Coordination between UAE and Türkiye private sectors enhances intra-regional tr ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World