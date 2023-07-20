TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Exports of medical products from Japan to Russia increased by 815% from January to June 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, the data of the Japanese Finance Ministry showed Thursday.

The export of plastics in the said period increased by 1.9%, but the export of synthetic rubber was down by 70.3%, and the export of paper and paper products decreased by 41.1%.

In June alone, Japan increased exports of medical products to Russia by 308.5% compared to June 2022, as well as increased export of synthetic rubber by 128.1% and plastics by 41%. The export of paper and paper products to Russia in June was down 58.

1%.

Japan also increased exports of cars (by 32.8%) and motorcycles (by 12.4%) to Russia in the first six months of 2023 but decreased exports of trucks and buses by 26%. The total volume of vehicle exports from Japan to Russia increased by 29% in the said period compared to the first half of 2022. Exports of spare parts to Russia were down 52.7%.

In June, Japan increased exports of cars by 60.3%. However, it reduced exports of motorcycles to Russia by 9.7%, as well as trucks and buses by 20.5%. Exports of spare parts also decreased by 37.3% compared to June 2022.