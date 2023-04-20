TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) In fiscal year 2022, which began on April 1, 2022 and ended on March 31, 2023, overall exports from Japan to Russia dropped by 39.8 percent, and imports from Russia to Japan - by 6.3 percent, according to preliminary statistics published by the the Japanese Finance Ministry.

Exports to Russia amounted to 524.08 billion Yen ($3.9 billion), and imports to 1.73 trillion yen ($12.85 billion) in the reporting period.