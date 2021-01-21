UrduPoint.com
Japan's Exports To Russia Fall 19.8% In 2020, Imports Down 26.6% - Finance Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 10:20 AM

Japan's Exports to Russia Fall 19.8% in 2020, Imports Down 26.6% - Finance Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Amid a general decline in Japan's foreign trade due to the coronavirus pandemic, its exports to Russia fell 19.8 percent in 2020, while imports went down 26.6 percent, according to data from Japan's Finance Ministry released Thursday.

Based on customs clearance information, the ministry said Japanese exports to Russia amounted to 627.

8 billion Yen (about $6 billion), while imports of goods from Russia amounted to about 1.146 trillion yen (approximately $11 billion).

In general, Japan's exports to other countries decreased by 11.1 percent on 2019 to 68.4 trillion yen ($660 billion). This is the largest decline in the past 11 years, according to the Kyodo news agency. Japan's imports as a whole fell 13.8 percent to 67.7 trillion yen (about $654 billion).

