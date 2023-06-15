Japan's Exports To Russia Up 34.8% In May, Imports Down 46.5% - Finance Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 09:40 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Japan's overall exports to Russia in May 2023 increased by 34.8 percent year-on-year, imports in the period dropped 46.5 percent, according to statistics published by the Japanese Finance Ministry.
Japan's exports to Russia in May amounted to 35.57 billion Yen ($253.87 million).
Imports in the reporting period totaled 95.19 billion yen ($679.4 million).