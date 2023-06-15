(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Japan's overall exports to Russia in May 2023 increased by 34.8 percent year-on-year, imports in the period dropped 46.5 percent, according to statistics published by the Japanese Finance Ministry.

Japan's exports to Russia in May amounted to 35.57 billion Yen ($253.87 million).

Imports in the reporting period totaled 95.19 billion yen ($679.4 million).