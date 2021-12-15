(@FahadShabbir)

Fighter jets from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force took off on alert as one Russian Il-20 jet and nine, presumably Russian aircraft approached Japanese airspace on Wednesday, the Joint Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Force said

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Fighter jets from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force took off on alert as one Russian Il-20 jet and nine, presumably Russian aircraft approached Japanese airspace on Wednesday, the Joint Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Force said.

"Overflight was conducted over the Sea of Okhotsk, the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean," the statement said.

According to the Joint Staff, overflight was performed in the area of north Hokkaido Island and the north end of Honshu Island. An intrusion into Japan's airspace has not been detected.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday that two Tu-95MC strategic bombers conducted surveillance flights over the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan.

Fighter escorts were provided by Su-35C of Air Force and Air Defense of the Eastern Military District. The flight was scheduled and took place over neutral waters.

According to the ministry, Russian long-range aircraft regularly perform flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black and Baltic seas, and the Pacific Ocean. "All flights of the Russian Air and Space Forces are carried out in strict observance of international airspace regulations," the statement said.