TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) Amendments to Japan's law on infectious diseases and law on special COVID-19 measures entered into force on Saturday, making violations punishable with fines.

The amended law on infectious diseases provides for fines reaching up to 500,000 Yen ($4,700) for the refusal to be hospitalized or flight from hospital, and up to 300,000 yen for the refusal to cooperate with contact tracers or the provision of false information.

Additionally, the amendments make it mandatory for businesses to provide estate to local authorities, if asked, for the arrangement of extra hospital beds.

The amended law on special COVID-19 measures makes orders given by Japanese governors to businesses ” such as reducing working hours ” mandatory for execution, with non-compliance punishable.

It also obligates Japanese local authorities to compensate businesses for the reduction of working hours.

The law now acquired a new chapter addressing the "important preventive measures against the spread" of the disease. It contains regulations and restrictions for an epidemic's phase prior to a state of emergency, with their violation punishable with up to 200,000 yen in fines. The violations of a state of emergency became punishable with an up to 300,000-yen fine.

The amendments were passed by the Japanese parliament on February 3. The original draft provided for criminal liability of one-year imprisonment for non-compliance, but the measure ended up scrapped during debates.