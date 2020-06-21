(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Japan's flag carrier Japan Airlines Co. (JAL) intends to pay special allowances of up to 150,000 Yen ($1,400) each to about 36,000 its employees to support them amid significant decline in the number of flights due to COVID-19 crisis, Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to the sources, the move aims to boost the morale of employees after the company announced earlier in June that it planned to halve employees' summer bonuses over sharp deterioration in business.

The allowances are expected to be payed in early July, the media said. The total of such payments will be about 5 billion yen.

Against the background of the pandemic and the reduction in the number of flights, JAL's operating losses for the first three months of 2020 are estimated at over 20 billion yen, Kyodo says.