UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Flag Carrier Eyes To Pay 150,000 Yen Allowances To Each Employee Amid COVID Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 11:30 AM

Japan's Flag Carrier Eyes to Pay 150,000 Yen Allowances to Each Employee Amid COVID Crisis

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Japan's flag carrier Japan Airlines Co. (JAL) intends to pay special allowances of up to 150,000 Yen ($1,400) each to about 36,000 its employees to support them amid significant decline in the number of flights due to COVID-19 crisis, Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to the sources, the move aims to boost the morale of employees after the company announced earlier in June that it planned to halve employees' summer bonuses over sharp deterioration in business.

The allowances are expected to be payed in early July, the media said. The total of such payments will be about 5 billion yen.

Against the background of the pandemic and the reduction in the number of flights, JAL's operating losses for the first three months of 2020 are estimated at over 20 billion yen, Kyodo says.

Related Topics

Business Company Japan June July Sunday 2020 Media Billion

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 21, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Education and Human Resources Council, chaired by ..

10 hours ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babaryka Gets Char ..

11 hours ago

Govt decides to reopen int'l flights to return of ..

11 hours ago

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.