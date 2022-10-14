TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday that he personally worked closely with officials of other countries to secure the vote in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in favor of the resolution condemning Russia for the referendums held in the four formerly Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

On Wednesday, the UNGA adopted the resolution, with 143 countries voting in favor. Russia, Nicaragua, Belarus, North Korea and Syria voted against and 35 countries abstained.

"Japan, including myself at my own level, did a lot of work with many nations so that at least one more country would support this resolution. We welcome the fact that 143 countries voted in favor of it," Hayashi said at a press conference in Tokyo.

The minister noted, however, that it was wrong to assume that the number of countries supporting UN resolutions against Russia had increased, as there were countries that voted in favor of another anti-Russian UNGA resolution in March but abstained this time.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

Last week, the text of the updated constitution of Russia was published with the four regions listed as part of Russia.