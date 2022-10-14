UrduPoint.com

Japan's Foreign Minister Says 'Did Lot Of Work' To Promote UNGA Resolution Against Russia

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Japan's Foreign Minister Says 'Did Lot of Work' to Promote UNGA Resolution Against Russia

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday that he personally worked closely with officials of other countries to secure the vote in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in favor of the resolution condemning Russia for the referendums held in the four formerly Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

On Wednesday, the UNGA adopted the resolution, with 143 countries voting in favor. Russia, Nicaragua, Belarus, North Korea and Syria voted against and 35 countries abstained.

"Japan, including myself at my own level, did a lot of work with many nations so that at least one more country would support this resolution. We welcome the fact that 143 countries voted in favor of it," Hayashi said at a press conference in Tokyo.

The minister noted, however, that it was wrong to assume that the number of countries supporting UN resolutions against Russia had increased, as there were countries that voted in favor of another anti-Russian UNGA resolution in March but abstained this time.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

Last week, the text of the updated constitution of Russia was published with the four regions listed as part of Russia.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Syria Russia Vote Tokyo Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Donetsk Belarus North Korea March September

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social med ..

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title wi ..

Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title win over NZ

2 hours ago
 England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connec ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connectivity agenda

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.