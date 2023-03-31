UrduPoint.com

Japan's Foreign Minister Says Will Attend NATO's Ministerial In Brussels Next Week

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Japan's Foreign Minister Says Will Attend NATO's Ministerial in Brussels Next Week

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday that he would visit Brussels from April 3 to April 6, and attend the NATO foreign ministers' conference there.

During the conference, foreign ministers of the NATO members and partner countries will discuss the situation in Ukraine, as well as NATO collaboration, including cooperation with Japan for "the reinforcement of the free and open international order based on the rules of law, including the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific," he said.

Hayashi will also participate in the first G7 trade ministers' meeting from Brussels in online format, together with Japan's Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

"I shall meet with Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis of the European Commission and host the fourth meeting of the Joint Committee, which is established under the Japan-EU EPA (Economic Partnership Agreement). This will be held in Brussels. At this meeting, we will discuss how to ensure the appropriate and effective operation of the Japan-EU EPA," he added.

Hayashi will also attend several bilateral meetings with his foreign colleagues during his stay in Belgium.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Visit Brussels Belgium Japan April From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Avia ..

UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships to ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships towards ‘zero waste’

1 hour ago
 WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in floo ..

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in flood-hit areas of KP

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

5 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.