TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday that he would visit Brussels from April 3 to April 6, and attend the NATO foreign ministers' conference there.

During the conference, foreign ministers of the NATO members and partner countries will discuss the situation in Ukraine, as well as NATO collaboration, including cooperation with Japan for "the reinforcement of the free and open international order based on the rules of law, including the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific," he said.

Hayashi will also participate in the first G7 trade ministers' meeting from Brussels in online format, together with Japan's Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

"I shall meet with Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis of the European Commission and host the fourth meeting of the Joint Committee, which is established under the Japan-EU EPA (Economic Partnership Agreement). This will be held in Brussels. At this meeting, we will discuss how to ensure the appropriate and effective operation of the Japan-EU EPA," he added.

Hayashi will also attend several bilateral meetings with his foreign colleagues during his stay in Belgium.