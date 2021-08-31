UrduPoint.com

Japan's Foreign Minister, US Climate Envoy Discuss Preparations For COP26

Japan's Foreign Minister, US Climate Envoy Discuss Preparations for COP26

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi met with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F. Kerry on Tuesday to discuss preparations for the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference

Kerry arrived in Japan on Monday for a two-day visit to talk about global climate issues.

"Minister Motegi, warmly welcoming the visit of SPEC John Kerry, stated that climate change is an important global challenge and that Japan will lead the efforts of the international community for global de-carbonization, together with the United States, looking ahead to the G20, COP26 and beyond," the Japanese ministry said in a statement.

Motegi elaborated on his country's carbon neutrality plans by 2050, noting that Japan was set to use its cutting-edge technologies to achieve the ambitious goals. Kerry, for his part, expanded on the US administration's climate efforts.

"Toward global de-carbonization, the two sides concurred on the importance of cooperation with developing countries, including major emitters, in their emission reduction efforts," the ministry stated.

After Japan, Kerry is set to travel to China.

The COP26 summit is scheduled to run from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow. The next G20 Summit will take place in Rome from October 30-31.

