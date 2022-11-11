UrduPoint.com

Japan's Foreign Ministry Confirms Death Of Its National In Ukraine - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2022 | 07:50 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The Japanese Foreign Ministry has confirmed the death of its national who had gone to Ukraine to take part in the hostilities against Russia as a volunteer, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

The information about the death of a Japanese national aged 20-30 appeared on social media recently. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference that the Japanese embassy in Ukraine was checking the information.

The Japanese died on November 9, while his name and the area where he was killed are yet to be specified, Kyodo reported, citing the ministry.

According to the ministry's information, Japanese nationals have been barred from visiting Ukraine and recommended to leave the country immediately.

The embassy of Japan in Ukraine resumed its work in Kiev on October 5 after a seven-month pause. Japan transferred its embassy from Kiev to the western city of Lviv following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February. Later in March, the Japanese diplomatic mission left Ukraine, while its actions were taken over by the embassy in Poland.

