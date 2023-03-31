UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 11:00 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will pay a visit to China from April 1-2 for the first time in four years to hold negotiations with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, the Japanese Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday.

"Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will visit Beijing from April 1-2.

He will hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. This is the first foreign minister's visit to China since December 2019," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The diplomatic relations between China and Japan have been complicated by a number of controversial issues, including Taiwan, the territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands, and others.

