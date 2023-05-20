UrduPoint.com

Japan's Foreign Ministry Confirms Zelenskyy's Participation In G7 Events

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2023 | 07:59 PM

HIROSHIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the G7 Summit in Japan's Hiroshima in person, the Japanese Foreign Ministry has confirmed.

Zelenskyy will attend a G7 working session dedicated to the conflict in Ukraine on Sunday, May 21, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

In addition, Zelenskyy is expected to personally participate as a guest in an expanded meeting of G7 leaders dedicated to issues of peace and stability.

Zelenskyy is also set to hold a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the foreign ministry specified.

On Friday, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov confirmed that Zelenskyy was going to attend the G7 summit in person.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Zelenskyy would take part in the G7 summit's Sunday session on Ukraine via video link.

The G7 Summit is being held in Hiroshima from May 19-21 and focuses on the Ukrainian conflict, economic security, green investments, and developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

The leaders of India, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Comoros, and the Cook Islands have been invited to participate in the G7 Summit as well as the heads of seven international organizations, including the United Nations, the World Bank, and the World Health Organization (WHO).

