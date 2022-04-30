UrduPoint.com

Japan's Foreign Ministry Recommends Nationals To Refrain From Trips To Transnistria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2022 | 12:17 AM

The Japanese Foreign Ministry on Friday recommended its nationals to refrain from visiting Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria in the wake of the recent explosions in the country

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The Japanese Foreign Ministry on Friday recommended its nationals to refrain from visiting Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria in the wake of the recent explosions in the country.

Japanese broadcaster NHK cited the foreign ministry as saying that it will not be able to assist its nationals visiting Transnistria should the necessity arise.

A series of explosions hit Transnistria, which borders Ukraine, on Monday and Tuesday. Blasts were reported at the building of the Ministry of State Security in the Transnistrian capital city of Tiraspol, a radio center near the village of Maiac, and a military unit in the village of Parcani.

The Transnistrian government accused Ukraine of being behind the explosions. Kiev refuted these allegations, accusing Moscow of carrying out provocations to open an additional line of offensive in the Ukrainian region of Odesa, which borders Transnistria. Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the explosions were related "to the forces inside Transnistria that are in favor of war and are interested in destabilizing the situation." Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday that Moscow hopes that Tiraspol will not be dragged into the conflict with Ukraine.

