TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Under the new government of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the foreign ministry will be headed by Yoshimasa Hayashi, who previously served as defense minister, minister of science and education and minister of agriculture, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno announced on Wednesday.

"Yoshimasa Hayashi (becomes) the head of the foreign ministry," Matsuno said at a briefing.