UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Former Emperor Briefly Loses Consciousness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:42 AM

Japan's former emperor briefly loses consciousness

Japan's former emperor Akihito, who abdicated last year, temporarily lost consciousness and collapsed at his residence this week, but medical checkups found "no abnormalities", the government said Thursday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Japan's former emperor Akihito, who abdicated last year, temporarily lost consciousness and collapsed at his residence this week, but medical checkups found "no abnormalities", the government said Thursday.

The 86-year-old was examined by court doctors after Wednesday's incident, an official at the Imperial Household Agency told AFP.

Akihito "had an MRI examination Thursday morning but doctors found no abnormalities", the official said, adding doctors would continue to monitor his condition.

In July, Akihito suffered temporary cerebral anaemia, a condition involving insufficient blood supply to the brain.

The former monarch has previously had surgery for prostate cancer and heart problems.

He shocked the country in 2016 when he signalled his desire to step down after nearly three decades in the job, citing his age and health problems.

His son Emperor Naruhito ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019.

Related Topics

Job July 2016 2019 Cancer Government Blood Court

Recent Stories

Nets fans chant 'Kobe' as team pays tribute to Bry ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Embassy, Beijing's officials to receive c ..

1 minute ago

Youngster killed in Multan

1 minute ago

Tokyo stocks close sharply lower on virus woes

1 minute ago

Invest in Sharjah named &#039;Best FDI Agency 2019 ..

1 hour ago

Invest in Sharjah named &#039;Best FDI Agency 2019 ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.