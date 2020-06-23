(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Japan's high-performance computer Fugaku was named the fastest super computer in the world, a computer statistic website, TOP500, announced late Monday.

Fugaku is 2.8 times more powerful than the US-based super computer Summit, which came first in the previous list of TOP500 revealed in November.

Fugaku, which was launched in 2014 and is scheduled to fully operate in 2021, is able to do over 415 quadrillion computations per second -- 415.5 petaflops -- according to the TOP500's press release. A petaflop is the ability of performing one quadrillion computations per second.

"Fugaku, is powered by Fujitsu's 48-core A64FX SoC, becoming the first number one system on the list to be powered by ARM processors," the press release said.

"In single or further reduced precision, which are often used in machine learning and AI applications, Fugaku's peak performance is over 1,000 petaflops (1 exaflops).

"The second fastest computer was Summit with 148.8 petaflops.

"The system has 4,356 nodes, each equipped with two 22-core Power9 CPUs, and six NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPUs," it noted.

Sierra in the US (94.6 petaflops) was the third fastest computer, while China's Sunway TaihuLight (93 petaflops) and Tianhe-2A (61.4 petaflops) computers followed it.

"China continues to dominate the TOP500 with regard to system count, claiming 226 supercomputers on the list," the statement said. The list included 114 systems from the US, 30 from Japan, 18 from France and 16 from Germany.

It added: "Despite coming in second on system count, the US continues to edge out China in aggregate list performance with 644 petaflops to China's 565 petaflops. "Japan, with its significantly smaller system count, delivers 530 petaflops."