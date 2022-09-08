UrduPoint.com

Japan's GDP Increased By 0.9% In Q2 2022, Exceeding Analysts' Expectations - Gov't

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Japan's GDP Increased by 0.9% in Q2 2022, Exceeding Analysts' Expectations - Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Japan's GDP quarterly growth was revised upward to 0.9% from 0.5%, according to the government's final assessment published on Thursday.

The DailyFX trading news website surveyed various analysts, who predicted an increase of 0.7%, although initially they forecast a 0.5% growth.

In the first quarter of 2022, Japan's GDP rose by 0.1% quarter-on-quarter.

On a yearly basis, the GDP for the second quarter was revised upward to an annual rate of 3.

5%, better than the initial estimate of 2.2%. Analysts had expected an increase of 2.9%. In the first quarter, the year-on-year growth was 0.2%.

At the same time, the private consumption in the country, which is responsible for up to 60% of Japan's GDP, increased by 1.2%.

The volume of public investments during the reporting period increased by 1% quarter-on-quarter, with private ” by 2%. Exports rose by 0.9% quarter-on-quarter, while imports grew by 0.6%.

