UrduPoint.com

Japan's GDP Up By Annualized 1.6% In Q1 2023, Exceeds Forecasts - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Japan's GDP Up by Annualized 1.6% in Q1 2023, Exceeds Forecasts - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 1.6% on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2023, higher than the 0.7% predicted by the analysts polled by the DailyFX portal, the Japanese government's data showed on Wednesday.

Moreover, Japan's GDP grew by 0.4% compared to the previous quarter, also ahead of the projected 0.1%, according to the statistics.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the country's GDP fell by 0.1% on an annualized basis.

Meanwhile, personal consumption, which accounts for up to 60% of the country's GDP, increased by 0.6% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter, the data showed.

The Japanese government's state investments jumped by 2.4% in quarterly terms, while private investments surged by 0.9%. Japan's exports and imports decreased by 4.1% and 2.3% respectively in quarterly terms in January-March 2023, according to the statistics.

Related Topics

Exports Japan Government

Recent Stories

OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustaina ..

OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award in recogniti ..

31 minutes ago
 IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

1 hour ago
 IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed acce ..

IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed access to internet by every citize ..

1 hour ago
 The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Lo ..

The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Look into vivo's Smartphone Inno ..

3 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import ..

ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import of Urea fertilizer

4 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to promote peace, cooperation in its ..

Pakistan vows to promote peace, cooperation in its own and adjacent regions

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.