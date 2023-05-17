(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 1.6% on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2023, higher than the 0.7% predicted by the analysts polled by the DailyFX portal, the Japanese government's data showed on Wednesday.

Moreover, Japan's GDP grew by 0.4% compared to the previous quarter, also ahead of the projected 0.1%, according to the statistics.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the country's GDP fell by 0.1% on an annualized basis.

Meanwhile, personal consumption, which accounts for up to 60% of the country's GDP, increased by 0.6% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter, the data showed.

The Japanese government's state investments jumped by 2.4% in quarterly terms, while private investments surged by 0.9%. Japan's exports and imports decreased by 4.1% and 2.3% respectively in quarterly terms in January-March 2023, according to the statistics.