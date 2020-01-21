UrduPoint.com
Japan's Government Adopts Measures To Counter Spread Of New Coronavirus - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The Japanese government on Tuesday adopted a set of measures to fight the spread of a new type of coronavirus after the first case was confirmed in the country, media reported.

On January 15, Japan registered the first coronavirus-infected individual on its soil, who had visited the inland Chinese city of Wuhan, considered to be the epicenter for the disease's outbreak.

According to NHK broadcaster, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held a meeting with relevant ministers on Tuesday to discuss the issue. The government will instruct quarantine officials to thoroughly check people coming from areas where the risk to be infected with the coronavirus is high.

The health authorities will also check people who were in close contact with those confirmed to be infected.

The Japanese government also pledged to cooperate with other countries and organization and share information on the new virus.

A mysterious pneumonia broke out in the city of Wuhan in late December that was confirmed by China and the World Health Organization to be a new strain of coronavirus that can be passed from human to human. On Tuesday, Wuhan Municipal Health Committee confirmed that a fourth person died after contracting the virus. The number of confirmed cases in the city has risen to 198.

Countries across the world have stepped up screening procedures at international airports in preparation for an expected increase of Chinese tourists during the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays.

