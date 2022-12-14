UrduPoint.com

Japan's Government Conducts Another Questioning Of Scandalous Unification Church - Reports

Published December 14, 2022

Japan's Government Conducts Another Questioning of Scandalous Unification Church - Reports

The Japanese government conducted another round of questioning of the controversial Unification Church on Wednesday as part of the ongoing investigation into the movement's possible illegal practices, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The Japanese government conducted another round of questioning of the controversial Unification Church on Wednesday as part of the ongoing investigation into the movement's possible illegal practices, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources.

According to the Japanese news agency, in the latest inquiry, the authorities asked the Unification Church to provide documents related to its fundrasing practices and measures it took to comply with its earlier pledge not to seek donations by invoking "negative ancestral karma."

The religious organization has to respond to all questions sent by the government by January 6.

If the probe proves that the movement has broken the law, it could be deprived of its status as a religious group, which currently allows the church to enjoy considerable tax benefits.

In late November, Japanese Minister of education, Culture, sports, Science and Technology Keiko Nagaoka was approved by a ministerial panel to initiate the investigation into the Unification Church.

The inquiry is aimed at investigating whether the group has been involved in the illegal practice of soliciting donations from its members and, thus, "damaging public welfare."

The first round of questioning took place in November and sought information on the church's property and money flows.

Another issue regarding the organization is its alleged ties with members of the current Japanese government. Possible links of some Japanese ministers with the group have been one of the main reasons for the government's approval rating plummeting to 35% in early October, hitting a record low since Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took office in September 2021. The Unification Church has been in the spotlight following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as well as due to its controversial and non-transparent fundraising methods.

