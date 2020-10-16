The Japanese government on Friday created an official YouTube channel to share the information about North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980s

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The Japanese government on Friday created an official YouTube channel to share the information about North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980s.

In the first uploaded video, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged Pyongyang to return them home.

"There is no time to lose. We will do everything we can without missing any opportunities to ensure that all abductees return home as soon as possible," Suga said in the video, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.

The video also features messages and calls to the North Korean authorities from representatives of various countries, international organizations and families of those abducted.

According to Suga, the resolution of these long-standing issues is a top priority for his government.

Japan insists that North Korea abducted 17 of its citizens in the 1970s and 1980s to teach Japanese language and behavior at North Korean spy schools. In 2002, Pyongyang admitted its agents had abducted 13 Japanese citizens, denying involvement in any other disappearances. Five of those kidnapped were repatriated in the same year, with North Korea saying that eight others had died. However, Japan suspects North Korea has been involved in many more disappearances.