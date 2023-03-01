UrduPoint.com

Japan's Government Panel Drafts Nuclear Fusion Development Strategy - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2023 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) A Japanese cabinet panel, comprised of researchers and representatives of companies related to the industry, has outlined a set of strategies for the development of nuclear fusion as the next-generation power source, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the panel proposed to launch a government-private sector panel as early as in the fiscal year 2023 to encourage Japanese companies to take their technologies abroad and to accelerate the development in related industries, as well as to boost the research and development in Japan to achieve nuclear fusion power generation in the island nation as soon as possible.

The broadcaster cited Economic Security Minister Takaichi Sanae as telling the meeting that the development of nuclear fusion would contribute to the country's energy security, as well as would provide Japan with the opportunity to enter foreign markets.

Nuclear fusion ” the so-called power of the Sun and stars ” is a reaction during which two or more atoms of a light element, such as hydrogen, are heated and combined to form one or more heavier elements, such as helium, leading to the production of massive amounts of clean energy which can be captured and stored.

