TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) An advisory panel to the Japanese government has approved the authorities' decision to extend a state of emergency in nine prefectures, including Tokyo, over the coronavirus pandemic until June 20, national media reported on Friday.

The coronavirus emergency in the prefectures of Hokkaido, Tokyo, Aichi, Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Okayama, Hiroshima and Fukuoka was imposed in late April and later extended until May 31. In total, 10 out of 47 Japanese prefectures are under the state of emergency, with Okinawa initially declaring a state of emergency until June 20.

The government also plans to extend the intensive anti-virus measures in the prefectures of Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Gifu and Mie ” also set to expire on May 31 ” until June 20, the NHK broadcaster reported, adding that similar measures in the prefectures of Gunma, Ishikawa and Kumamoto will be lifted on June 13, as planned.

The minister in charge of the coronavirus response, Nishimura Yasutoshi, explained the decision by the fact that the number of new infections per day remains rather high, with hospitals short of beds, especially in the Kansai region that consists of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo.

The plan is now set to be approved by the parliament, with the national task force expected to make a final decision.