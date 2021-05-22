UrduPoint.com
Japan's Ground Forces Conduct Annual Drills - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Japan's Ground Forces Conduct Annual Drills - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The annual Fuji Firepower military exercise of Japan's Self-Defense Forces are taking place in Shizuoka Prefecture on Saturday, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

Japanese ground forces are drilled to repel attacks from the sea, according to the report. The training maneuvers also reportedly include helicopter landing during firing support from another Cobra AH-1 helicopter.

The exercise involves 2,300 servicemen, 62 tonnes of munitions, 45 military hardware units, including tanks, a reconnaissance drone, special ground force operatives, and a rapid response team on tracked amphibious vehicles AAV7. A novelty equipment to be tested in the drills is a light-weight all-terrain vehicle, which can be transported on US multi-mission military aircraft Osprey.

While there has been no official statement from Tokyo, Japanese media said the drills will cost the budget 1.06 billion Yen ($9.7 million).

