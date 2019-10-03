(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Japanese space probe Hayabusa2 has released a Minerva-II2 robotic explorer bound for the Ryugu asteroid to study its surface for completing Hayabusa2's final task before its return to Earth, planned for 2020 end, media reported on Thursday.

The small rover will conduct research of Ryugu's gravity in a bid to gain insight into the formation of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, Kyodo news agency reported, citing the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Minerva-II2 will be orbiting the asteroid's equator for five days before landing.

Meanwhile, Hayabusa2 will remain at an altitude of around 8-10 kilometers (4.9-6.2 miles) above Ryugu, taking photographic images of its surface.

Two Minerva-II2 robotic explorers that have been previously released by Hayabusa2 touched down on Ryugu successfully last September and took images of its surface.

Hayabusa2 was launched in 2014.

Ryugu, almost 1 kilometer in diameter, is currently over 300 million kilometers away from Earth. The asteroid is believed to contain water and organic chemicals, which may help scientists uncover clues about the origins of terrestrial life.