TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Japanese space explorer Hayabusa2 is expected to probe asteroid 1998KY26 between Earth and Mars in 2031 as part of its next mission, Japanese education, Culture, sports, Science and Technology Minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Tuesday.

Hayabusa2 is currently on a mission of collecting samples from asteroid Ryugu.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAX) announced in July that the reentry capsule of the asteroid explorer containing samples from Ryugu would land in southern Australia in early December. Ryugu, which is almost 1 kilometer (0.

6 miles) in diameter, is currently over 300 million kilometers away from Earth. The asteroid is believed to contain water and organic chemicals that may help scientists uncover clues about the origins of terrestrial life.

According to JAXA, as cited by the Kyodo news agency, the new probe mission is expected to observe the spinning asteroid 1998KY26 by a camera without landing on it.

The asteroid is believed to be carbon-rich. Comparing the obtained data from both missions could lead to a new discovery, the media outlet added.

Hayabusa2 was launched in 2014.