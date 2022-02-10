UrduPoint.com

Japan's Health Ministry Approves Pfizer's Paxlovid Pill For COVID-19 Treatment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Japan's Health Ministry Approves Pfizer's Paxlovid Pill for COVID-19 Treatment

An expert committee at the Japanese Health Ministry has cleared Pfizer/BioNTech's oral drug for COVID-19 Paxlovid, making it the second such treatment allowed in the country, the ministry said on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) An expert committee at the Japanese Health Ministry has cleared Pfizer/BioNTech's oral drug for COVID-19 Paxlovid, making it the second such treatment allowed in the country, the ministry said on Thursday.

In December, the ministry approved the Molnupiravir treatment by US pharmaceutical company Merck.

Pfizer filed its request for approval on January 14.

Paxlovid was developed for patients with increased risk of hospitalization or death in the light or moderate forms of the disease. Pfizer claims that the drug lowers chances of hospitalization by at least 88% among high-risk patients.

The US food and Drug Administration authorized Paxlovid to treat mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease in December, while the European Medicines Agency advised to use it for treatment of COVID-19 in adults with mild symptoms in the same month.

Related Topics

Company Oral Same January December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MEPCO recovers bills of over Rs 220b during 2020-2 ..

MEPCO recovers bills of over Rs 220b during 2020-21

1 minute ago
 British envoy, NSA agree for int'l community's ro ..

British envoy, NSA agree for int'l community's role to avert humanitarian cris ..

2 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of misbehaviour of DSP Gulberg wi ..

IGP takes notice of misbehaviour of DSP Gulberg with citizen

2 minutes ago
 YouTube woos creators to fend off competition

YouTube woos creators to fend off competition

2 minutes ago
 EU Health Authority Launches $1.49Bln Work Plan fo ..

EU Health Authority Launches $1.49Bln Work Plan for Emergencies Response

2 minutes ago
 KP Ombudsman disposes off 57 complaints out of 150 ..

KP Ombudsman disposes off 57 complaints out of 150 in Jan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>