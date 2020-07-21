Public health officials in Japan have approved the use of the steroid drug dexamethasone for treating COVID-19 patients, making it the second treatment after the antiviral drug remdesivir to receive government approval, according to domestic media reports on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Public health officials in Japan have approved the use of the steroid drug dexamethasone for treating COVID-19 patients, making it the second treatment after the antiviral drug remdesivir to receive government approval, according to domestic media reports on Tuesday.

A Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare handbook for treating COVID-19 patients was revised and now mentions the drug, the Kyodo news agency reports. New guidance will see dexamethasone recommended for patients who require the use of ventilators or oxygen injections, the agency said.

The UK government approved the use of the steroid drug in mid-June following research conducted by scientists at the University of Oxford.

After administering the drug to 2,100 patients for 10 days, researchers found that dexamethasone reduced deaths by one-third among ventilated patients, and by one-fifth in patients that were receiving oxygen.

The World Health Organization has urged pharmaceutical companies to ramp up production of the inexpensive steroid drug, although Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged health care workers to ensure that the treatment is only administered to patients who are under close supervision.